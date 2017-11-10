7 moments of World Cup injustice

Northern Ireland were on the wrong end of a controversial penalty award in Thursday night’s World Cup qualifying play-off defeat to Switzerland in Belfast.

Romanian referee Ovidiu Hategan awarded the spot-kick after judging Corry Evans had blocked a shot with his hand, allowing Ricardo Rodriguez to step up and score the only goal of the game with the second leg to come in Basel on Sunday evening.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at some of the other biggest World Cup controversies.

Henry handball

Thierry Henry, left, handled the ball before setting up William Gallas’, right, goal against the Republic of Ireland (Martin Rickett/PA)

Swedish referee Martin Hansson failed to notice the incident, which led to calls from the Football Association of Ireland for the tie to be replayed. FIFA refused, and further ruled it could not sanction Henry under its disciplinary code. However, it later emerged that FIFA paid compensation to the FAI over the incident.

Lampard over the line

Frank Lampard reacts after his goal was incorrectly ruled out for not crossing the line (Tony Marshall/Empics)

Advertising

Instead of bringing the match back to 2-2, England were left trailing – and Germany shrugged off the controversy to sail on to a 4-1 win. FIFA’s president at the time, Sepp Blatter, later admitted it was the moment when his view changed on the need to introduce goal-line technology.

Hellish Harald

France defender Patrick Battiston suffered serious injuries during the collision with West Germany goalkeeper Harald Schumacher (Peter Robinson/Empics)

Such was the force of the impact that Battiston was left temporarily unconscious, as well as losing two teeth and damaging bones in his back. Referee Charles Corver did not even award a free-kick. West Germany went on to win the match on penalties.

Advertising

Hand of God

Argentina and Diego Maradona eventually lifted the World Cup (Peter Robinson/Empics)

The goal was incredibly allowed to stand by Tunisian referee Ali Bin Nasser. Maradona later said: “(The goal was) a little with the head of Maradona, a little with the hand of God.” His second goal – an amazing individual effort ranked one of the greatest in finals history – helped the South Americans secure a 2-1 victory and on course to win a second World Cup.

Whistle-blower

Michel Platini’s France endured controversy during their World Cup match against Kuwait in 1982 (Peter Robinson/Empics)

The Kuwaiti FA president Sheikh Fahad Al Ahmed went onto the pitch to remonstrate with referee Miroslav Stupar, who subsequently rescinded his decision and disallowed the goal. The furious French still went on to win 4-1.

Roberto Rojas

Chile goalkeeper Roberto Rojas feigned injury in order to get a World Cup qualifier abandoned (Peter Robinson/Empics)

The match was abandoned and Chile demanded automatic qualification. But video evidence later proved Rojas had not been hit by the firework, and had in fact cut himself with a razor blade he had hidden in his glove.

Boys of ’66

Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick as England won the World Cup on home soil in 1966 (PA Archive)

Linesman Tofiq Bahramov declared the ball had crossed the line, and England went on to win the final 4-2. No amount of modern video technology has appeared capable of coming up with a definite answer as to whether Hurst’s goal should actually have been allowed or not.