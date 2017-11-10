5 talking points before Sweden v Italy

Sweden host Italy in Stockholm on Friday night as the European heavyweights vie for a place at the 2018 World Cup.

The Azzurri are facing the prospect of missing out on the summer showpiece for the first time since 1958, while Sweden could suffer the ignominy of failing to qualify for their third consecutive finals.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five talking points ahead of the first leg of this play-off.

Can Italy avenge the ‘biscotto’?

Sweden’s Matias Jonson scores the equalising goal to make it 2-2 against Denmark in 2004

This affair became known as ‘il biscotto’ – or the biscuit – in Italy, a slang term for an underhand arrangement in football and elsewhere in life. Sweden and the Danes have always denied indulging in such immoral tactics, but Italian fans remain embittered.

No Zlatan, no cry?

Sweden’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini battle for the ball

Sweden are still confident in front of goal, with Marcus Berg hitting four in an 8-0 demolition of Luxembourg, but Friday’s visitors will undoubtedly be grateful that Ibrahimovic is not on the prowl in Stockholm. Daniele De Rossi said: “Even at 40 with a broken leg I’d never want Ibra against me.”

Avanti Italia!

Italy have struggled to score goals in recent games and will hope Torino’s Andrea Belotti is fully fit to feature against Sweden

Since thrashing minnows Liechtenstein 5-0 in June they have scored only three goals in four matches and in Sweden they will not have a fully-fit frontline as Immobile and Torino’s Andrea Belotti are still nursing knocks.

No Swede dreams for Italy

Italian players run during a training session ahead of Friday’s World Cup play-off soccer match against Sweden

Sweden are also unbeaten in their last seven matches on home turf and boast a selection featuring many household names from the English leagues and European top flights.

Focus on Forsberg

Sweden’s Emil Forsberg could be the key in helping his country qualify for next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

In Gazzetta, former Sweden international Tomas Brolin said of his countryman: “He has personality, he can accelerate to beat his man and help the team in that way.”