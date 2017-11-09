Orlando Magic end the New York Knicks’ winning streak

The Orlando Magic brought an end to the New York Knicks’ three-game winning streak with a 112-99 victory at the Amway Center.

The home team were helped by Evan Fournier, who scored 23 points, and Nikola Vucevic, who added 24.

Elfrid Payton, back from a hamstring injury which ruled him out of eight games, returned to form, showcasing his well-established alley-oop passes to Aaron Gordon, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, Jonathon Simmons’ 11 points in the fourth quarter helped push Magic to a double-digit lead in the closing stages.

The Detroit Pistons continued to dominate, securing their sixth win in seven games against the Indiana Pacers.

On the back of another loss, Indiana have been beaten by 10 or more points in 10 of 12 games this season, with Detroit putting 114 past them on Wednesday night to their 97.

Advertising

The Pistons’ Tobias Harris scored 23 and Andre Drummond added 14 points and 21 rebounds.

The Boston Celtics overcame the Lakers 107-96 but not before letting LA come within two points of their 20-point lead in the third quarter.

The Lakers, however, struggled to take advantage as Kyrie Irving overwhelmed LA’s defence with his dribbling skills and Aron Baynes tied his career high of 21 points.

The streak continues! Celtics defeat the Lakers, 107-96.



Aron Baynes dropped in a career-best 21 points to go with 8 rebounds. Kyrie Irving had 19 points, 6 boards and 5 assists. Jaylen Brown: 9 points, 11 rebounds. Terry Rozier had 14 points off the bench. pic.twitter.com/o5XlGw3xPh — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 9, 2017

The Celtics have now won 10 games in a row and go on to face the Charlotte Hornets at the weekend.

Elsewhere, the Miami Heat never lost the lead against Phoenix Suns, with Goran Dragic’s season-high of 29 points helping them to the 126-115 victory, while Klay Thompson scored 28 points for the Golden State Warriors’ 125-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.