Oliver Bierhoff: Germany are wary of England after youth-team successes
The world champions cannot afford to rest on their laurels, according to general manager Bierhoff
Germany’s general manager Oliver Bierhoff admits England’s success at youth-team level has given the world champions a wake-up call.
In the last five months England’s Under-17s and Under-20s have won their respective World Cups and that has made other nations sit up and take notice – not least the reigning senior champions.
“We can’t rest on our laurels after the successful qualification campaign and the Confederations Cup win,” Bierhoff told a press conference ahead of their friendly against Gareth Southgate’s side at Wembley.
“It’s completely different at a World Cup. We are the ones being chased.
“We can see what is going on in countries around the world. England are the Under-17 and Under-20 world champions, and France and Brazil have also been improving massively.
“Therefore it is important to use the four big matches, against England, France, Spain and Brazil, to improve and keep on developing as a team.
“We have to all give 100 per cent and not let up for a second.”
