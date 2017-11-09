Oliver Bierhoff: Germany are wary of England after youth-team successes

Germany’s general manager Oliver Bierhoff admits England’s success at youth-team level has given the world champions a wake-up call.

In the last five months England’s Under-17s and Under-20s have won their respective World Cups and that has made other nations sit up and take notice – not least the reigning senior champions.

“We can’t rest on our laurels after the successful qualification campaign and the Confederations Cup win,” Bierhoff told a press conference ahead of their friendly against Gareth Southgate’s side at Wembley.

“It’s completely different at a World Cup. We are the ones being chased.

“We can see what is going on in countries around the world. England are the Under-17 and Under-20 world champions, and France and Brazil have also been improving massively.

England’s Rhian Brewster, Joel Latibeaudiere, centre, and Phil Foden, right, were part of England’s Under-17 World Cup-winning side (Steve Paston/PA)

“Therefore it is important to use the four big matches, against England, France, Spain and Brazil, to improve and keep on developing as a team.

“We have to all give 100 per cent and not let up for a second.”