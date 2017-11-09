Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Manchester United executives fear boss Jose Mourinho may leave the club in the summer rather than risk being left behind by rivals City, according to the Sun. The manager would most likely move to Paris St Germain after his time at Old Trafford, the paper says, with the 54-year-old’s representatives rumoured to have already held talks with the French club.

Jose Mourinho gave his thoughts on our strong start to the season in yesterday's press conference: https://t.co/W3IARiHUY6 pic.twitter.com/L1zUbWLS40 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 3, 2017

Chelsea are looking at their options for the January transfer window, with Juventus’ Alex Sandro and Everton’s Ross Barkley tipped to be the main targets, the Daily Mirror reports. The club showed interest in both players during the summer but with Barkley’s contract soon coming to an end with the Toffees, a bidding war could open up.

Could Juventus’ Alex Sandro be heading to the Premier League? (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo is on the radar of Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail. The 21-year-old currently plays at Gremio and a good run of form saw him make Brazil’s squad last month. But United may face competition, with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona also reportedly interested in the midfielder.

