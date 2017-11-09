England boss Gareth Southgate dismisses talk of club versus country row

Gareth Southgate dismissed “nonsense” talk of a club versus country row after revealing Danny Drinkwater turned down the chance to link up with England.

The Three Lions’ World Cup preparations kick-off with back-to-back matches against Germany and Brazil – glamour friendlies they approach without a spate of key players.

Raheem Sterling, Fabian Delph and Jordan Henderson have pulled out of the squad, following the withdrawals of Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Harry Kane.

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s suggestion that the latter will be fit in time for the derby with Arsenal after the international break raised eyebrows, intensifying murmurings of a potential issue between clubs and country.

However, England manager Southgate could scarcely have been firmer in dismissing such talk.

“I knew Harry Kane was in trouble because he stayed down,” he said. “Harry Kane doesn’t stay down, so I knew already we had a potential problem.

“Both him and Harry Winks were scanned, both scans our medical department have reviewed – no way they were available for our two games.

“Spurs might risk them for the game with Arsenal, it’s a different matter.

“I’m hearing there’s talk of club v country – it’s a nonsense. The players are injured and cannot play.

“With some of the players it’s 100 per cent clear, there’s a scan. With a couple of the other lads that have been in, there’s ongoing injury issues with them.

“I have man-to-man discussions with them around ‘where are you at with it?’ ‘how much risk do we want to take?’

“Having been a player, I am not a manager who just wants to wheel players out until they break, so I don’t take risks with players. It’s their livelihood, it’s their career.

“If we’re in a cup final or a critical game, maybe we have a really open conversation.

“But I think as a manager you have a duty of care to your players to make sure that things are done correctly.”

Uncapped Burnley midfielder Jack Cork was brought in on Tuesday following the latest batch of withdrawals rather than the likes of Jack Wilshere, Jonjo Shelvey or Drinkwater.

Chelsea midfielder Drinkwater has struggled for fitness since his summer move from Leicester and was sounded out by Southgate about joining up with the group.

“(Cork is) playing very well in a team that are playing well,” the England boss said in an interview with BBC Radio 5 live and talkSPORT.

“He has played at every level for England previously.

“Danny Drinkwater I did speak to earlier in the week, but he feels he’s not fit enough to play.

“We were needing something a little bit different for these games, so I had a good chat with (Burnley boss) Sean Dyche as well about Jack and he’s delighted with what he’s doing and he’s a great character who has worked with a lot of the squad in the past. A really great moment for him.”

Cork bolsters a midfield that Press Association Sport understands uncapped Ruben Loftus-Cheek – currently on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea – will start as part of against Germany on Friday.

Jack Butland looks likely to get the nod in goal but defender Gary Cahill is a doubt after missing training on the eve of Friday’s friendly with a back issue.

The injury problems have changed the “objectives” of this international break, meaning Southgate is preparing to turn to “one or two” of the England Under-21s squad for Brazil’s visit on Tuesday.

Yet Southgate is “phlegmatic” about ending 2017 with such a depleted squad and will not be moving away from a three-man defence because of it.

“We’ve decided to stick with what we were planning,” he added.

“We know some of the pieces we want within that, we know some players that might come back into that, but we’re also seeing other options now in terms of where we might head.

“I am really pleased that it has opened up opportunities to look at more players at this time because once we get towards March, I think we’re going to want to be narrowing the thing down and focusing more on a group that we’re pretty certain to be taking to Russia.”