Australia hit back on first day of inaugural day-night Ashes Test

Tammy Beaumont hit a maiden half-century and captain Heather Knight made 62 to help England women reach 235 for seven as Australia produced a late recovery in the inaugural day-night Ashes Test at the North Sydney Oval.

England, who won the toss and decided to bat, went into the final session at 157 for three, with Beaumont having produced a recovery alongside Knight to score 70 in a partnership of 104 after fellow opener Lauren Winfield was earlier out for just four.

However, once Knight was trapped leg before by Jess Jonassen, Australia produced a late rally in what is a first Test match either team has played since 2015.

All-rounder Natalie Sciver could only add 18 before left-arm spinner Jonassen claimed another lbw dismissal, with Georgia Elwiss then out for 27 shortly after England had passed the 200 mark.

The hosts – who lead the multi-format points-based series 4-2 and will retain the Ashes if they win in Sydney – continued to keep late pressure on under the lights with the pink ball.

England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor was caught and bowled by Ellyse Perry for 29 – albeit only following a fortunate ricochet off the Australian’s left arm and chest, much to her amusement.

Katherine Brunt then lasted just four deliveries, out for one to debutant Tahlia McGrath, despite claiming it was a bump ball, before Fran Wilson, unbeaten on 11 in her first England appearance, and Anya Shrubsole, yet to score, saw out the closing overs.

All-rounder Perry, Jonassen and McGrath each finished with two wickets, giving Australia hope of finishing off the England tail before the tourists can edge their first-innings total up towards 300.