Harry Kane will be available for Arsenal game – Mauricio Pochettino

Harry Kane is expected to be fit to face Arsenal after the international break, according to Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Kane withdrew from Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Monday after taking a knock during Spurs’ win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

The striker was able to continue at Wembley but came off late in the second half and will now sit out England’s upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Mauricio Pochettino expects to include Harry Kane against Arsenal (Nigel French/PA)

Pochettino, however, believes Kane will be available for the north London derby at Emirates Stadium on November 18.

“Harry Kane is okay,” Pochettino said.

“You can see in the last game he received a kick to his knee but he will be available for the next game.”

Kane has six goals in his last six matches against Arsenal and his availability would come as a huge boost to Tottenham, who are already sweating on the fitness of a number of key players.

Advertising

Gutted to miss the game today but great to see the boys get 3 points ????????#COYS pic.twitter.com/mp7WktYkqd — Dele (@dele_official) November 5, 2017

Dele Alli missed the win over Palace with a hamstring injury while Harry Winks twisted his ankle and had to be replaced at half-time. Both players have pulled out of England duty.

Hugo Lloris (groin), Michel Vorm (knee) and Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) are also struggling, with Victor Wanyama (knee) a long-term absentee.