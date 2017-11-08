Menu

Greek fans serenade Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo

The 22-year-old from Athens scored 40 points on the night.

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo was given a surprise when hundreds of fans from his native Greece travelled to Cleveland to cheer him on in the Milwaukee Bucks’ defeat to LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 22-year-old from Athens scored 40 points on the night but could not prevent Cavs from claiming a 124-119 victory.

Initially sceptical that the large section of fans at the Quicken Loans Arena were all from Greece, Antetokounmpo was stunned when they proved their credentials by singing the Greek national anthem.

The forward then posed for pictures and signed autographs after the game.

