‘Family delighted’ as Andy Murray’s wife Kim has second daughter

The wife of tennis star Sir Andy Murray has given birth to their second daughter.

Sir Andy and his wife Kim, who married in 2015, already have a young daughter, Sophia, who was born in February last year.

Their second girl is understood to have been born in England a few days ago.

Sir Andy’s grandmother Shirley Erskine said: “All the family is delighted.”

News of the new arrival came less than a day after Sir Andy welcomed tennis great Roger Federer to Scotland for the first time to compete in his annual charity event.