England winger Jermaine McGillvary cleared of biting Robbie Farah

England winger Jermaine McGillvary has been cleared of biting Lebanon captain Robbie Farah.

The Huddersfield player was facing a ban of up to 12 weeks had he been found guilty of a charge of contrary conduct, but he was exonerated at a World Cup disciplinary hearing which was held via video link from Sydney.

It means McGillvary will be free to play in England’s final group match against France at Perth’s Rectangular Stadium on Sunday.

NOT GUILTY@England_RL winger Jermaine McGillvary has been found not guilty of contrary conduct for biting at @RLWC2017 judiciary in Sydney.#RLWC2017 pic.twitter.com/vsUPCSTHJm — RLWC2017 (@RLWC2017) November 8, 2017

England coach Wayne Bennett, who sat alongside the 29-year-old McGillvary throughout the hearing, was always confident of the verdict and the management engaged the services of leading NRL barrister Nick Ghabar to find the case.

Bennett had named McGillvary in his team for the game against France and his availability for the rest of the tournament is a huge boost after he impressed in both games so far, scoring tries against Australia and Lebanon and employing a series of strong carries.

McGillvary said: “I fully understand the match review process and am grateful for a fair and balanced hearing. I’m pleased this is over and can now fully focus on doing my best for England for the remainder of the World Cup.”

England manager Jamie Peacock also sat next to McGillvary at the team hotel in Fremantle while evidence was presented for more than an hour.

The World Cup disciplinary panel that cleared @J_mcGillvary was chaired by Justice Geoff Bellew and included as a panel member former GB international Barrie-Jon Mather — Ian Laybourn (@ILaybourn) November 8, 2017

The three-man judiciary panel took just three minutes to deliver a not-guilty verdict. The incident was placed on report by referee Ben Thaler after Farah complained he had been bitten on the arm in the second minute of England’s 29-10 win at the Sydney Football Stadium last Saturday.

McGillvary, who has an unblemished disciplinary record in Super League, was immediately seen mouthing to Thaler, ‘you know I’m not that kind of person’.

Interestingly, Farah did not attend the hearing to give evidence or submit any written evidence.

McGillvary is one of only two specialist wingers in Bennett’s 24-man squad and has a proud scoring record of seven tries in eight appearances.