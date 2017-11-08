Debutant spinner Daniel Fallins causes England problems in Adelaide

England overcame a spot of unexpected bother against a rookie leg-spinner on his first-class debut on an awkward first day at the Adelaide Oval.

This pink-ball trial match against a Cricket Australia XI was billed as an opportunity for Joe Root’s team to work out first hand how to handle the Kookaburra in day-night conditions.

But after being put in on a sunny afternoon in the second fixture of their Ashes tour, only half-centuries from the captain and Mark Stoneman gave them a foothold as Daniel Fallins took four for 71, with only Dawid Malan (63) and Chris Woakes around to discover the vagaries of twilight batting on the way to 278 for eight.

Root (58) got his Ashes tour under way after missing out against Western Australia last weekend, while Stoneman (61) followed his 85 in Perth, and Malan also bagged his second half-century on his first trip to Australia as they made up the shortfall from Alastair Cook at the top of the order.

After his 15 here, Cook has just 76 runs in his last six innings since August’s double-century in the day-night Test at Edgbaston.

His opening partner, by contrast, continues to consolidate the broadly favourable impression made in last summer’s series against West Indies – although he, James Vince and Root doubtless had their eyes on bigger scores before getting out to Fallins.

Cook was already gone by then, caught-behind for the fourth time in six attempts, when he became a maiden first-class victim for left-arm seamer Jackson Coleman.

The pink ball appeared curiously hard to time, and a slow outfield with no cut square either side of the drop-in pitch meant boundaries were scarce.

Vince took 10 balls to get off the mark – but as at the WACA, he and the left-handed Stoneman were an effective combination in a stand of 61.

Stoneman ought to have been caught behind too, having battled his way to 17 off 44 balls, but Tim Paine dropped an edged cut after Gurinder Sandhu switched to the Cathedral End for his second spell.

Vince seemed set for his second successive half-century until he missed a slog-sweep and was bowled to give 21-year-old Fallins a maiden first-class wicket with just his fifth delivery at this level.

The home attack, as in Perth, appeared to be under express orders to be as disciplined as possible against Root – who had to earn every run on his way to a 75-ball 50 which contained just three fours.

He and Stoneman put on 71 together, the latter passing his half-century in 102 deliveries before he was very well caught off a Fallins full-toss by a diving Jake Carder at midwicket.

Root also got little further than 50 before holing out off Fallins to deep mid-off.

There were some gimmes in Fallins’ final column, as well as some useful wrist-spin in between, and Jonny Bairstow’s cut at a leg-break was edged behind soon after dinner.

Malan, with his 101-ball half-century, and Woakes’ earnest partnership of 76 put England in decent shape – but after both fell to late edges under lights and Craig Overton also went for a duck as three wickets fell for seven to the second new ball, the tourists had hit more significant trouble.

It added up to an uncomfortable indication as to whether they may be able to adapt well enough to keep Mitchell Starc and the rest of the Australia Test attack at bay on their return here next month.