Ben Simmons helps Philadelphia to fifth straight win against Utah Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers triumphed for their fifth straight game this season with a 104-97 win over the Utah Jazz.

Ben Simmons stood out on the night, claiming his seventh double-double of the season with 16 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

The 21-year-old rookie’s athleticism really came to the fore in the third quarter as he outran Derrick Favors for an easy path to the rim.

16 points, 13 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks for @BenSimmons25 in the W. pic.twitter.com/8NU6tp29Bd — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) November 8, 2017

Dario Saric also scored a season-high 25 points to give the 76ers their longest winning steak since the 2011-12 season.

In Cleveland, Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Cavaliers past the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119.

On the back of five losses out of six, Cavs fans might have been forgiven for worrying about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 40 points, but they left the arena cheering after Lebron James added 30 points and JR Smith, too, scored a season-high 20 points to edge out the Bucks.

The New York Knicks continued their winning streak with their third straight victory but not before battling a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Charlotte Hornets fought hard in the opening stages of the game, at one time leading by 15 points, but New York never looked back after Kristaps Porzingis clinched a three-pointer during a tie in the fourth, taking his total for the night to 28 points.

A new #Knicks franchise record of 300 points through the first 10 games for Kristaps Porzingis, surpassing legends Bernard King and Patrick Ewing. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/yveaWLlk7e — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 8, 2017

The Dallas Mavericks overcame a six-game losing streak to beat the Washington Wizards 113-99, while the New Orleans Pelicans claimed their third win a row, beating the Indiana Pacers 117-112.

DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-114 and Nikola Jokic reached a career record with 41 points for the Denver Nuggets, who overcame the Brooklyn Nets 112-104.

The San Antonio Spurs continued on a high, scoring 15 three-pointers against the Los Angeles Clippers, who lost out 107-120, while the Memphis Grizzlies just edged out the Portland Trail Blazers 98-97, and the Sacramento Kings triumphed 94-86 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.