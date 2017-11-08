5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup play-off

Northern Ireland meet Switzerland in Belfast on Thursday in the first leg of a World Cup play-off that will determine whether they are in Russia next summer.

Michael O’Neill’s side have been pitted against the Swiss and will host them at Windsor Park before travelling to Basel ahead of the second leg on Sunday.

Here, we look at the talking points prior to the opening contest.

How to approach a two-legged tie?

“The fans will play a huge part.” Read what the manager has to say ahead of tomorrow's big match ➡️ https://t.co/T38gRA7D88 ⬅️ #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/0NZN5XOOTM — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 8, 2017

Davis’ 100th cap

???? @StevenDavis8 should reach 100 caps on Thursday night in the World Cup Play-Offs! Go down memory lane with the Captain… ???????????? #GAWA pic.twitter.com/5s50pfwpcG — Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 7, 2017

A cautionary tale

Advertising

Jonny Evans is one of eight places facing possible suspension for the second leg (Martin Ricketts/PA)

Davis is also one of eight Northern Irish players walking a tightrope in that a yellow card in Belfast will rule them out of featuring in Basel. Jonny Evans, Corry Evans, Oliver Norwood, Jamie Ward, Josh Magennis, Stuart Dallas and Chris Brunt are the others that have previously been booked, and it is conceivable that seven of that group could be selected to start by O’Neill. Northern Ireland simply do not have the depth to cope without some of those players in the second leg if they were to pick up another yellow card on Thursday.

The Behrami issue

Der SFV äussert sich zur Situation von Valon #Behrami frühestens heute Nachmittag an der PK im Stadion Windsor Park (17.30 Uhr, Schweizer Zeit). #NIRSUI #Playoff pic.twitter.com/J0vaKibYNe — nationalteams_SFVASF (@SFV_ASF) November 8, 2017

Advertising

Swiss mentality

Vladimir Petkovic will hope his side overcome the disappointment of missing out on automatic qualification (Laurent Gillieron/AP)

Petkovic also has to deal with the psychological impact of his team not yet booking their place in Russia. They won all nine qualifiers prior to meeting Portugal in the final group game last month, when a 2-0 win for the Euro 2016 champions saw them advance on goal difference. O’Neill believes missing out on qualification in such fashion despite that healthy haul will be mentally scarring. He has to hope his players, and the Belfast crowd, can heap on more misery.