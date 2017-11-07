What’s eating LeBron James?

To quote power forward Channing Frye, the Cleveland Cavaliers “suck right now”.

They NBA’s second-favourites have lost six of their first 10 games of the season – the most chastening loss coming in their most recent match against Atlanta, who were 1-8 at the time.

James has largely remained excellent throughout, particularly in posting 57 points to single-handedly beat Washington in DC on Friday.

Then, on Monday, he posted this, with the caption ‘Mood’.

Could James be irked by former Cavalier Kyrie Irving – who effectively left Ohio to become a star in his own right – leading Boston to a ninth straight win?

Could he be annoyed that best friend Dwyane Wade’s best performance in Wine and Gold so far against the Hawks came to nothing?

Whatever was eating the four-time MVP, he seems to be over it now, as he suggested on Tuesday. The Cavs play Milwaukee on Tuesday night.