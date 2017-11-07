Advertising
Tom Curran given England nod after Steven Finn flies home
Finn was ruled out of the Ashes series because of a knee injury.
Uncapped Surrey seamer Tom Curran has been added to England’s Ashes squad after Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour.
Finn, himself a late replacement for the absent Ben Stokes, has been diagnosed with torn cartilage in his left knee and will head back to England for a possible operation.
Curran, 22, is next in line and the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced he will fly to Australia on Wednesday.
