Tom Curran given England nod after Steven Finn flies home

UK Sport | Published:

Finn was ruled out of the Ashes series because of a knee injury.

Uncapped Surrey seamer Tom Curran has been added to England’s Ashes squad after Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour.

Finn, himself a late replacement for the absent Ben Stokes, has been diagnosed with torn cartilage in his left knee and will head back to England for a possible operation.

Curran, 22, is next in line and the England and Wales Cricket Board has announced he will fly to Australia on Wednesday.

