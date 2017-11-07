Steven Finn ruled out of Ashes with knee cartilage injury

Steven Finn’s Ashes tour is over after only nine days because of torn cartilage in his left knee.

Finn, a late addition to England’s squad here as a replacement for the absent Ben Stokes, was first ruled out of two warm-up matches after hitting his knee with his bat in net practice last Thursday.

But the seamer has since undergone an injection to try to treat the injury – and with no improvement, England’s medics have decided he should fly home for a consultation with a knee surgeon and a possible operation.