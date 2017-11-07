Advertising
Steven Finn ruled out of Ashes with knee cartilage injury
Finn hit his knee with his bat in net practice last week and has made no improvement since an injection to try to treat the injury.
Steven Finn’s Ashes tour is over after only nine days because of torn cartilage in his left knee.
Finn, a late addition to England’s squad here as a replacement for the absent Ben Stokes, was first ruled out of two warm-up matches after hitting his knee with his bat in net practice last Thursday.
But the seamer has since undergone an injection to try to treat the injury – and with no improvement, England’s medics have decided he should fly home for a consultation with a knee surgeon and a possible operation.
