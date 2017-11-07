Politologue strikes Gold at Exeter

Genuine top-level performers have been thin on the ground for Paul Nicholls in recent seasons but Politologue could fill that void after he provided the trainer with a one-two in the 188Bet Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

The five-year-old drew comparisons from the Ditcheat handler to dual champion chaser Master Minded when the grey defeated stablemate San Benedeto by two and a quarter lengths in the Grade Two to form the second leg of a four-timer for jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.

Nicholls said of the 5-2 favourite: “That was a good performance as he can only improve. He got there almost too soon but we will head off to the Tingle Creek (Sandown) now.

“He is the same model as Master Minded. He is that type of horse and has got that speed.”

Politologue gives Paul Nicholls a sixth victory in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.



Ballyoptic was not far off the best staying hurdlers last season and there is every indication he could take a similarly high rank over fences after he brought up Twiston-Davies’ treble with a 13-length victory in the 188bet.co.uk Novices’ Chase.

Winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies said of the 7-4 winner: “He was pretty special over hurdles and without Unowhatimeanharry around he would have won some good races.

“After we ran at Newton Abbot (over hurdles last month) we then started schooling him and he has been absolutely magic.

“The three-mile Grade Two at Newbury next month is a possibility.”

Sam Twiston-Davies enjoyed further glory when he teamed up with Nicholls to take the two-mile-one novices’ hurdle with Dynamite Dollars (10-11 favourite).

The jockey brought up a four-timer in the last race of the day when the David Dennis-trained Norse Light (5-1) won the extended two-mile-two handicap hurdle by half a length.

Twiston-Davies said: “You always dream of having days like this but it doesn’t often happen.”

Ask The Weatherman (100-30) set up tilt at the Coral Welsh National after he ground out a three-quarters-of-a-length victory in the Smith & Williamson Handicap Chase to complete a double for jockey Nick Scholfield.

Trainer Jack Barber said: “I thought Exeter would suit him. We had been praying for rain the last couple of days and it has paid off.

“He will go straight to the Welsh National now.”

A trip north of the border is next up for Dancing Shadow (9-1) after he initiated Scholfield’s brace with a half-length success in the extended two-mile-five novices’ hurdle.

Trainer Victor Dartnall said: “We knew he would stay and I didn’t want him having a sprint – that’s why we kept him up there and made it a true gallop.

“This was a prep race as he will go to Kelso now for the Borders National.”

Nigel Twiston-Davies on Ballyoptic: “I thought they (bookmakers) knew everything. He was 9lb well in. How was the other one (Barney Dwan) favourite?”

Nick Scholfield knew that only a stamina test would suffice for Dancing Shadow and he got his tactics spot-on when he turned the extended two-mile-five novices’ hurdle into a war of attrition.