Advertising
Injured Terry starts recovery in Dubai sun
The 36-year-old relaxes after breaking his foot while in action for Aston Villa.
John Terry may be out of football action but that has not stopped the Aston Villa captain from soaking up some autumnal sunshine.
The former England international limped off with a broken metatarsal in his foot during Villa’s 2-1 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, and he is expected to be on the sidelines for up to three months.
With the extra time on his hands, the 36-year-old wasted no time in jetting to Dubai for a little break before he begins his recovery from the foot injury.
Terry posted this picture on Instagram on Monday morning, with a caption of a sunshine emoji, with the defender needing clutches for support.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.