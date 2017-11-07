Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Everton are said to be looking to Sam Allardyce to fill their vacant manager spot for the short term, according to The Sun. After failing to secure Marco Silva for the role, the Toffees are now said to want the former England manager to take the reigns until the end of the season. The deal would also see ex-Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare in the assistant position.

Manchester City are reportedly looking to make a move for Aaron Martin as the January transfer window approaches, the Daily Mail reports. The Espanyol left-back was considered by the club during the summer and is back on the radar of Ethiad bosses after losing Benjamin Mendy to injury.

With Michael Emenalo announcing his resignation as technical director at Chelsea, former Blues stalwart Frank Lampard is thought to be among those who will be considered for the position, according to the Daily Express. Emenalo had been key in spotting transfer targets and a worthy successor is now likely to be top of the agenda for the club’s bosses.

Is Frank Lampard set for a return to Chelsea? (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Chelsea are showing an interest in Lyon’s Mouctar Diakhaby, the Daily Mail says. With Manchester City and Juventus already sending scouts to see the player in action in Ligue 1, Chelsea are said to be considering a move for the 20-year-old to strengthen the team’s defence.

Social round-up

Advertising

Claude Makelele has left Swansea to take up a first-team manager's job – he's got a big job on his hands.



More ???? https://t.co/ku8hshIYsL pic.twitter.com/wtxHSyy1aW — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 6, 2017

Players to watch

James Maddison (Joe Giddens/PA)

Everton are keeping tabs on Norwich’s James Maddison, ESPN reports. The 20-year-old, who won goal of the month in September, has made a big impression in the Championship after scoring four goals in 17 games and is now garnering the attention of Premier League clubs, with Everton going to watch the midfielder in action against Bolton last weekend.

Arsenal are hoping to lure Oguzhan Ozyakup back to London with a £10 million offer, talkSPORT says. The 23-year-old left the gunners in 2012 for £400,000 but with 27 goals for Turkish side Besiktas, Arsenal are said to be keen to bring the attacking midfielder back into the team as speculation mounts for a possible replacement to Mesut Ozil.