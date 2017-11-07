Farah on three-man shortlist for IAAF World Athlete of the Year

Sir Mo Farah has been nominated for the 2017 IAAF World Athlete of the Year award for the third time in four years.

Farah won 10,000 metres gold at the World Championships in London and also added a silver medal over 5,000m in what was his final major event on the track before focusing on the marathon.

Wayde van Niekerk, the 400m champion from South Africa, and Qatar’s high jump world champion Mutaz Essa Barshim, complete the IAAF shortlist.

Farah, 34, has twice lost out to Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt for the IAAF accolade.

The 2017 winner will be announced at the IAAF Athletics Awards in Monaco on November 24.