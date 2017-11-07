England wings Jonny May and Elliot Daly in contention to face Argentina

Jonny May and Elliot Daly have defied expectations to be in contention for England’s autumn series opener against Argentina on Saturday.

The wings were expected to miss the Twickenham showdown after sustaining injuries but have been included in a 26-man squad that will be trimmed to a matchday 23 on Thursday morning.

May suffered a minor hamstring injury during training in Portugal last week and was expected to miss out against the Pumas, but his recovery has progressed well and he could be involved.

Daly damaged knee ligaments on Champions Cup duty for Wasps last month and after being ruled out of the Tests against Argentina and Australia, he is now poised to start on the wing.

Anthony Watson is set to start on the other wing, Mike Brown completing the back three, with May offering bench cover unless he is ruled out, in which case Semesa Rokoduguni is present to step in.

Every one of the British and Irish Lions included in the training squad to prepare for Argentina’s visit to London have been retained.

Jones had indicated he would rest a number of his Lions this autumn with the 2019 World Cup in mind, but all 10 have been selected including Watson and Daly.

Anthony Watson is set to start (David Davies/PA)

They are unlikely to be stood down for the toughest fixture of the schedule against Australia, leaving the final Test against Samoa as their breather if Jones honours his pledge.

Jones had stated a number of his Lions arrived into the Portugal camp deconditioned and needed to be given vastly reduced training programs before it would be decided if they are fit to play.

One midfield player and one back five forward will join May or Rokoduguni in being culled to reduce the squad to 23 for the match.

Alex Lozowski and Henry Slade are duelling for the role of supporting playmaker and centre while the openside berth appears to be a shootout between Tom Curry and Sam Underhill.

Four locks are set to be involved on Saturday in Joe Launchbury, George Kruis, Courtney Lawes and Maro Itoje, the latter two also offering back row cover.

England’s 26-man squad:

Backs, back three – M Brown (Harlequins), E Daly (Wasps), J May (Leicester Tigers), S Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), A Watson (Bath Rugby).

Inside backs – D Care (Harlequins), O Farrell (Saracens), G Ford (Leicester Tigers), J Joseph (Bath Rugby), A Lozowski (Saracens), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

Forwards, back five – T Curry (Sale Sharks), N Hughes (Wasps), M Itoje (Saracens), G Kruis (Saracens), J Launchbury (Wasps), C Lawes (Northampton Saints), C Robshaw (Harlequins), S Underhill (Bath Rugby).

Front row – D Cole (Leicester Tigers), E Genge (Leicester Tigers), J George (Saracens), D Hartley (Northampton Saints), M Vunipola (Saracens), H Williams (Exeter Chiefs).