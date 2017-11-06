St Etienne fans invade pitch during heavy derby defeat by Lyon

Ugly scenes marred the end of Lyon’s 5-0 derby destruction of bitter rivals St Etienne as angry home fans temporarily delayed the match by invading the pitch.

Supporters spilled on to the field in the 85th minute at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard after Lyon captain Nabil Fekir celebrated the visitors’ fifth goal of the evening by controversially taking off his shirt and raising it in front of them.

Play was suspended for around 20 minutes before both teams returned to the field to complete the Ligue 1 match.

BREAKING: Match suspended after fans rush onto pitch in mass brawl https://t.co/QMF9TTDMfg pic.twitter.com/HlvjJY3HbJ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 5, 2017

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas was quick to condemn the trouble, calling it “scandalous” on his official Twitter account.

“@OL @CanalFootClub attacks before the game on our supporters, then the field where n has been clubbed permanently: scandalous,” Aulas (@JM_Aulas) tweeted.

It was an evening to forget for the home side from the moment Holland international forward Memphis Depay calmly rolled in the away side’s 10th-minute opener, before Fekir drove home the second from the edge of the box 15 minutes later.

The hosts’ uphill task became even more difficult when defender Leo Lacroix was sent off for scything down Fekir on the touchline two minutes into the second half and they were made to pay as Mariano Diaz and Bertrand Traore added further goals.

France international midfielder Fekir further compounded their misery by tucking in a late fifth, sparking the unsavoury scenes with his provocative behaviour.