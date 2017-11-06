Michael Keane called up by England

Everton defender Michael Keane has been called into the England squad for the friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

The 24-year-old played in the Toffees’ 3-2 victory over Watford in the Premier League on Sunday after returning from a recent leg injury.

The Three Lions face Germany on Friday at Wembley and host Brazil at the same venue four days later as Gareth Southgate begins preparations for the 2018 World Cup.