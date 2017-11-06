Magnus Bradbury, Rory Sutherland and Neil Cochrane earn Scotland call-ups

Recently-deposed Edinburgh captain Magnus Bradbury is among three Scotland call-ups after Ross Ford was ruled out for four months.

Back-row forward Bradbury has been brought in for the autumn series along with two club-mates – prop Rory Sutherland and uncapped hooker Neil Cochrane.

Ford had been missing for Edinburgh with a calf problem in recent weeks and the Scottish Rugby Union revealed the hooker had withdrawn from the international squad after suffering a chest injury last week.