Football rumours from the media

With his contract at Manchester City coming to an end in 2019, David Silva is on the radar of a number of clubs including Liverpool and Inter Milan, according to the Metro. The 31-year-old is enjoying the good times at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City currently top of the table, but Liverpool are reportedly eyeing the midfielder as a replacement for Adam Lallana.

Steve McClaren could be back in management with Rangers (Mike Egerton/Empics)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte appears to have dismissed any suggestion of a move to AC Milan. With the Italian side experiencing a bad run of form, questions have been asked about Vincenzo Montella’s future at the club, the Daily Express reports. But Conte does not seem to be looking for a return home, telling Sky Sport Italia: “I am only concentrated on Chelsea.”

Valencia are again poised to move for Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko after looking to secure a deal last summer, according to The Sun. The Spanish side are reportedly willing to pay £22 million for the 28-year-old, who has shown a good run of form this season.

Moussa Sissoko, right, joined Spurs in September 2016 (Nigel French/PA)

