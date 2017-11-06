Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Could David Silva leave Manchester City at the end of his contract in 2019?
What the papers say
With his contract at Manchester City coming to an end in 2019, David Silva is on the radar of a number of clubs including Liverpool and Inter Milan, according to the Metro. The 31-year-old is enjoying the good times at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester City currently top of the table, but Liverpool are reportedly eyeing the midfielder as a replacement for Adam Lallana.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte appears to have dismissed any suggestion of a move to AC Milan. With the Italian side experiencing a bad run of form, questions have been asked about Vincenzo Montella’s future at the club, the Daily Express reports. But Conte does not seem to be looking for a return home, telling Sky Sport Italia: “I am only concentrated on Chelsea.”
Valencia are again poised to move for Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko after looking to secure a deal last summer, according to The Sun. The Spanish side are reportedly willing to pay £22 million for the 28-year-old, who has shown a good run of form this season.
Social round-up
@TeleFootball – West Ham expected to sack Slaven Bilic within 48 hours as David Moyes waits in the wings.
@TheSunFootball – Antonio Conte reveals shock reason he removed David Luiz from Chelsea squad.
Players to watch
