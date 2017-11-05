Woking battle to earn FA Cup first-round replay against Bury

Woking earned an FA Cup first-round replay against managerless Bury after Jamie Philpot’s header secured a 1-1 draw.

Millwall loanee Philpot’s first-half header for the National League side keeps them in the hat for the second round.

Sky Bet League One outfit Bury, who sacked former boss Lee Clark last month, went ahead after just 42 seconds through Michael Smith but could not hang on at the Kingfield Stadium.

FULL TIME! Woking are in the hat for the Second Round draw after drawing with SkyBet League One side Bury pic.twitter.com/rYQJoDOpgU — Woking Football Club (@wokingfc) November 5, 2017

League Two side Accrington were also forced into a replay after a 0-0 draw at National League club Guiseley.

Jayden Stockley’s second-half double saw Exeter beat Heybridge Swifts 3-1 at St James Park.

The Isthmian League Division One North visitors held out until the 59th minute before two goals in four minutes from Stockley.

Sam Bantick made it 2-1 but Paul Tisdale’s Exeter made it through after Liam McAlinden added a third.

City into the next round with goals from Jayden Stockley (2), Liam McAlinden pic.twitter.com/2p8sSgxbJS — Exeter City FC (@OfficialECFC) November 5, 2017

Wycombe also eased past Solihull Moors 2-0 thanks to goals from Nick Freeman and Craig Mackail-Smith.

Swindon avoided an upset at Dartford after racing into a 3-0 lead inside half an hour following Timi Elsnik’s double and Harry Smith’s drive.

Amine Linganzi added a fourth two minutes after the break and Paul Mullin made it 5-0 before Richard Sho Silva grabbed a consolation for Dartford.

FT | @dartfordfc 1-5 SWINDON TOWN – A superb display from The Reds ensure that we progress in the @EmiratesFACup! #STFC pic.twitter.com/AiMC0zoRj5 — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) November 5, 2017

Elsewhere, Jordan Ponticelli’s first-half double eased 1987 winners Coventry into the second round as they beat Maidenhead 2-0.

Charlton also ended Truro’s hopes of an FA Cup giant-killing as they won 3-1 at The Valley.

Ben Reeves’ double and Mark Marshall won it for the Addicks while Tyler Harvey netted for Southern League Premier Division side Truro.

Magnificent effort from all the boys and the fans showed London how it’s done. Truro City can hold it’s head high. — Truro City FC (@TCFC_Official) November 5, 2017

Jabo Ibehre earned a 1-0 win for Cambridge over Sutton despite the hosts playing 50 minutes with 10 men after George Maris’ first-half dismissal.

Leatherhead and Billericay drew 1-1 as Billy Bricknell’s penalty earned a replay for Billericay, who included Paul Konchesky – a beaten finalist with West Ham in 2006 – in their line up.

Jack Midson’s header had given hosts Leatherhead the lead.