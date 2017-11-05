Advertising
Unconvincing Tottenham scrape past Crystal Palace thanks to Son Heung-min strike
The South Korean’s fourth goal of the season sealed the win for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Son Heung-min spared Tottenham’s blushes as his second-half winner sealed a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
After blowing away Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, Spurs were almost brought crashing down to earth by a resilient Palace side at Wembley.
But Wilfried Zaha spurned a golden chance to give the Eagles the lead and it proved a costly miss as Son’s fourth goal of the season sealed victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
Tottenham move five points behind leaders Manchester City, who host Arsenal later on Sunday, while Palace remain bottom, with just one win now from 11 league games.
Tweet of the match
Star man – Son Hueng-min
Stat attack
Palace’s inability to score meant they became the first team to start a top-flight season without scoring in six away matches since Derby in 2007. Ominously, Derby were relegated and are yet to return to the Premier League.
Moment of the match
In the 57th minute, when Wilfried Zaha rounded Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga at 0-0, he had been presented with the chance to potentially secure all three points. He instead struck just wide, and the hosts proceeded to win.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
Crystal Palace v Everton, Premier League, November 18
Arsenal v Tottenham, Premier League, November 18
