Unconvincing Tottenham scrape past Crystal Palace thanks to Son Heung-min strike

Son Heung-min spared Tottenham’s blushes as his second-half winner sealed a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

After blowing away Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, Spurs were almost brought crashing down to earth by a resilient Palace side at Wembley.

But Wilfried Zaha spurned a golden chance to give the Eagles the lead and it proved a costly miss as Son’s fourth goal of the season sealed victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Tottenham move five points behind leaders Manchester City, who host Arsenal later on Sunday, while Palace remain bottom, with just one win now from 11 league games.

FULL-TIME: Not at our best, but Sonny's second-half strike seals an important three points at Wembley.

That goal sees Sonny become the highest-scoring South Korean in Premier League history!

Star man – Son Hueng-min

64 – The deadlock is finally broken at Wembley as Sonny curls a beauty past Speroni from the edge of the box!



64 – The deadlock is finally broken at Wembley as Sonny curls a beauty past Speroni from the edge of the box!

Roy Hodgson needs to solve Crystal Palace’s lack of goals away from home (John Walton/PA)

Palace’s inability to score meant they became the first team to start a top-flight season without scoring in six away matches since Derby in 2007. Ominously, Derby were relegated and are yet to return to the Premier League.

Moment of the match

Wilfried Zaha missed Crystal Palace’s best opportunity (Nigel French/PA)

In the 57th minute, when Wilfried Zaha rounded Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga at 0-0, he had been presented with the chance to potentially secure all three points. He instead struck just wide, and the hosts proceeded to win.

Son Heung-Min scores the winner (Nigel French/PA)

Who’s up next?

Crystal Palace v Everton, Premier League, November 18

Arsenal v Tottenham, Premier League, November 18