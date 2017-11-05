Sandro Wagner scores twice as Hoffenheim defeat Cologne

Germany international Sandro Wagner scored twice as Hoffenheim recorded a first Bundesliga victory in five games by beating bottom club Cologne 3-0.

Teenage midfielder Dennis Geiger set the visitors on course to a comfortable victory with a composed 10th-minute finish past Cologne goalkeeper Timo Horn.

Striker Wagner doubled the advantage from the penalty spot early in the second half after Mark Uth was brought down in the box, before compounding winless Cologne’s misery by volleying home Andrej Kramaric’s centre with 10 minutes to play as Hoffenheim climbed to fifth.

Elsewhere, Wolfsburg’s wait for a first league win since August continues after they missed a penalty and conceded a later leveller in a 3-3 draw with Hertha Berlin.

After Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Vedad Ibisevic slotted Hertha ahead inside a minute, Wolfsburg striker Mario Gomez struck the crossbar from the spot following Per Ciljan Skjelbred’s tug on Daniel Didavi.

Two goals in four minutes from Yunus Malli and Germany international Gomez put the hosts ahead at the interval but Hertha’s Holland defender Karim Rekik headed in to make it 2-2 early in the second period.

Liverpool loanee Divock Origi then bundled in his fourth of the season to restore Wolfsburg’s lead on the hour mark, only for Hertha forward Davie Selke to snatch a point by finishing at the second attempt in the 82nd minute and leave the home side without a win in nine league games.