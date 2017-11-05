Advertising
Morata header hands Chelsea much-needed victory over Manchester United
The result leaves second-placed Manchester United eight points behind Manchester City.
Alvaro Morata ended a six-match scoreless streak with a decisive header as Chelsea claimed a morale-boosting 1-0 Premier League win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.
Morata, a United target last summer, found space to head in Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross as Chelsea remained nine points behind Manchester City, who second-placed United now trail by eight.
Mourinho’s United side have lost on all three visits to Stamford Bridge and the win gave Conte a welcome boost after the chastening loss at Roma.
Tweet of the match
Star man – N’Golo Kante
Returned from a six-match absence with a hamstring injury and Chelsea were immediately a different team.
Moment of the match
Morata’s goal. The striker found space and headed into the top corner to show why his signing was such a coup for Chelsea, who had appeared to favour Romelu Lukaku.
Data point
Five – Cesar Azpilicueta has provided the assist for five of Morata’s goals this season.
Player ratings
Who’s up next?
West Brom v Chelsea (Premier League, November 18)
Manchester United v Newcastle (Premier League, November 18)
