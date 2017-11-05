Morata header hands Chelsea much-needed victory over Manchester United

Alvaro Morata ended a six-match scoreless streak with a decisive header as Chelsea claimed a morale-boosting 1-0 Premier League win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Morata, a United target last summer, found space to head in Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross as Chelsea remained nine points behind Manchester City, who second-placed United now trail by eight.

Mourinho’s United side have lost on all three visits to Stamford Bridge and the win gave Conte a welcome boost after the chastening loss at Roma.

Full-time: Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd @AlvaroMorata's brilliant header secures the three points for the Blues!



WHAT A WIN! #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/mXENjy3WQM — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 5, 2017

Tweet of the match

Star man – N’Golo Kante

Advertising

Returned from a six-match absence with a hamstring injury and Chelsea were immediately a different team.

Moment of the match

Morata’s goal. The striker found space and headed into the top corner to show why his signing was such a coup for Chelsea, who had appeared to favour Romelu Lukaku.

Advertising

Data point

GOAL Chelsea 1-0 Man Utd (55 mins)



Alvaro Morata powers a header past David De Gea from Cesar Azpilicueta's perfect cross#CHEMUN — Premier League (@premierleague) November 5, 2017

Five – Cesar Azpilicueta has provided the assist for five of Morata’s goals this season.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

West Brom v Chelsea (Premier League, November 18)

Manchester United v Newcastle (Premier League, November 18)