Morata header hands Chelsea much-needed victory over Manchester United

UK Sport | Published: | Last Updated:

The result leaves second-placed Manchester United eight points behind Manchester City.

Alvaro Morata ended a six-match scoreless streak with a decisive header as Chelsea claimed a morale-boosting 1-0 Premier League win over Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United.

Morata, a United target last summer, found space to head in Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross as Chelsea remained nine points behind Manchester City, who second-placed United now trail by eight.

Mourinho’s United side have lost on all three visits to Stamford Bridge and the win gave Conte a welcome boost after the chastening loss at Roma.

Tweet of the match

Star man – N’Golo Kante

Returned from a six-match absence with a hamstring injury and Chelsea were immediately a different team.

Moment of the match

Morata’s goal. The striker found space and headed into the top corner to show why his signing was such a coup for Chelsea, who had appeared to favour Romelu Lukaku.

Data point

Five – Cesar Azpilicueta has provided the assist for five of Morata’s goals this season.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

West Brom v Chelsea (Premier League, November 18)

Manchester United v Newcastle (Premier League, November 18)

UK Sport

