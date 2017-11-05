Advertising
Marseille fans hold up banners criticising suspended defender Patrice Evra
The former France international is currently banned for kicking a fan in the head before the Europa League clash at Vitoria on Thursday.
Marseille fans held up banners criticising suspended defender Patrice Evra ahead of their Ligue 1 clash with Caen.
The former Manchester United full-back aimed a kick at one of the club’s supporters before Thursday’s game at Vitoria, and OM fans held up messages including the phrases “Evra go away” and “respect supporters” on Sunday.
The club swiftly suspended former France captain Evra, who arrived in January from Juventus, in the wake of Thursday’s incident.
Images, tweeted by Marseille newspaper La Provence, showed one banner in the home end which read: “You thought you knew the institution OM and its supporters.
“We do not want you in our colours.
“Evra go away.”
Another sign held up by supporters, published by L’Equipe, said: “Love the shirt, respect for supporters.
“Professionalism, is it too much to ask?”
