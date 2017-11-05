Marco Asensio stunner helps Real Madrid return to winning ways

Marco Asensio struck an instant classic as Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win over Las Palmas.

After back-to-back defeats at the hands of Girona and Tottenham, victory was essential for Zinedine Zidane’s side and goals from Casemiro, Asensio and Isco delivered it.

Asensio’s will linger longest in the memory, an inconceivably sweet half-volley which mixed rare precision with maximum power.

Casemiro, Asensio and Isco wrap up the three points at the Bernabeu. #RealMadridLasPalmas 3-0 pic.twitter.com/P6N0rKPiq7 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) November 5, 2017

Three points mean Real remain eight adrift of rivals and LaLiga leaders Barcelona but the mini-slump has at least been emphatically arrested.

Girona followed up last weekend’s dream result with another win at Levante, jumping into the top half of LaLiga in the process.

After upsetting the defending champions last weekend, the Catalonians were 2-1 winners at Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

Christian Stuani was on the scoresheet again, as he was against Real, with Borja Garcia opening the scoring for Girona and Enes Unal claiming the hosts’ late consolation.

At Balaidos, Celta Vigo swept Athletic Bilbao aside 3-1.

The sides were level on 11 points at kick-off but it was the hosts who made made the move towards mid-table with a decisive spell of three goals in 10 minutes.

Sergi Gomez got the ball rolling just after the quarter-hour before Spain striker Iago Aspas netted twice in quick succession to effectively kill the game.

Raul Garcia pulled one back before the break but that was as good as it got for Athletic, who have now lost four in a row.

Villarreal moved fifth after seeing off rock-bottom Malaga 2-0 at Estadio de la Ceramica.

Nicola Sansone grabbed both of the goals in the space of eight second-half minutes, to leave the visitors rooted to the basement and the Yellow Submarine in the hunt for Champions League football.

United we stand ✊. pic.twitter.com/SzKjk4fGGi — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) November 5, 2017

Real Sociedad defeated visiting Eibar 3-1.

Willian Jose, Adnan Januzaj and Mikel Oyarzabal all registered for Sociedad before Joan Jordan hit back in consolation.