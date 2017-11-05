Manchester City march continues after victory over Arsenal

Manchester City powered on at the top of the Premier League with a convincing 3-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne scored City’s 50th goal of the season during a dominant first-half display before Sergio Aguero added a penalty.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette pulled one back for the visitors but Gabriel Jesus wrapped up City’s club record-extending 15th successive win after 74 minutes.

FULL-TIME Man City 3-1 Arsenal



Guardiola's side make it nine #PL wins in a row as they extend their lead at the top of the table#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/xJ1qqoT63s — Premier League (@premierleague) November 5, 2017

Tweet of the day

FT Man City 3-1 Arsenal

Passed to death & completely outclassed in every department, but Wenger will blame the referee. pic.twitter.com/CzM1L1ewwH — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 5, 2017

Star man – Kevin De Bruyne

The Belgian has set a ridiculously high standard for himself but keeps surpassing it. The time that he appears to have on the ball is the mark of a truly great player and his goal, slotted expertly into the far corner, was the icing on the cake of another superb performance. A strong early contender for player of the season.

Moment of the match

It did not result in a goal but Arsenal were given a taste of what they were up against in only the second minute as, from their own penalty area, City cut through the Gunners with a sensational move that ended with Sergio Aguero firing just over. It set the tone.

Referee watch

The hosts restore their two-goal advantage as Silva – from an offside position – squares for Jesus to tap home#MCFCvAFC ???? 3-1 ⚫ (70) — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 5, 2017

This was not the most comfortable afternoon for Michael Oliver. He made a big call to award City a penalty when Nacho Monreal and Raheem Sterling clashed early in the second half. Monreal was the wrong side but the contact appeared shoulder to shoulder. Oliver was then let down by his linesman, who failed to spot David Silva was offside for the third goal, even though the Spaniard himself appeared to think he was.

Who’s up next?

Leicester v Manchester City (Premier League, November 18)

Arsenal v Tottenham (Premier League, November 18).