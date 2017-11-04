Advertising
Watch: Goalkeeper howler in the German Bundesliga
Mainz keeper Robin Zentner mistakes the penalty spot for the ball
Who would be a goalkeeper?
When the next bloopers episode is made, one person who is sure to feature is Mainz keeper Robin Zentner.
Receiving a pass-back from his team-mate, Zentner mistakes the penalty spot for the ball as he attempts to clear.
But he was spared further blushes when he recovered to deny the Borussia Monchengladbach striker as the game ended 1-1.
