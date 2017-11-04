Menu

Advertising

Watch: Goalkeeper howler in the German Bundesliga

UK Sport | Published:

Mainz keeper Robin Zentner mistakes the penalty spot for the ball

Who would be a goalkeeper?

When the next bloopers episode is made, one person who is sure to feature is Mainz keeper Robin Zentner.

Receiving a pass-back from his team-mate, Zentner mistakes the penalty spot for the ball as he attempts to clear.

But he was spared further blushes when he recovered to deny the Borussia Monchengladbach striker as the game ended 1-1.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News