Paco Alcacer brace inspires Barcelona to victory over Sevilla

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi was making his 600th appearance for the LaLiga leaders.

Paco Alcacer was Barcelona’s match-winner as his brace helped the LaLiga leaders make it 10 victories from 11 games with a 2-1 success over Sevilla.

The recalled Alcacer, who endured a disappointing first season at the Nou Camp, was making just his second league start of the campaign, yet he made an impact by putting the hosts ahead midway through the first half.

And after Guido Pizarro had levelled for Sevilla after the break with a header from a corner, it was another first-time finish from Alcacer that restored Barca’s lead, and their four-point advantage at the top of the table.

With Luis Suarez out of form, Neymar long gone and Ousmane Dembele injured, Barca have needed a goal scorer to ease the burden on Lionel Messi. Alcacer answered the call with two predatory finishes that indicated he is worthy of further opportunities.

Paco Alcacer, left, celebrates after scoring with his teammate Paulinho
The Nou Camp has become a fortress in the last 12 months for Barcelona (Manu Fernandez/AP/PA)

This victory was Barcelona’s 18th successive win at home in LaLiga. It is a run that dates back to a draw with Real Madrid on December 3, 2016. Barca next play at home in the league on that date against Celta Vigo, so they will have gone a whole year without dropping a point at the Nou Camp.

Having given Alcacer his opportunity, Ernesto Valverde would have been pleased to see him grab his chance with a brace. Yet it was his two-goal star who he replaced with Gerard Deulofeu immediately after he put the hosts back ahead. Alcacer must have been wondering what more he could have done.

Leganes v Barcelona (LaLiga, November 18)

Sevilla v Celta Vigo (LaLiga, November 18)

UK Sport

