LeBron James scores 57 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Wizards

LeBron James scored 57 points – a league-best this season – as the Cleveland Cavaliers halted a four-game losing streak to beat the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

James, who has won the NBA MVP four times in his career, made 23 of 34 field goal attempts and all nine free throws he was given as the Cavs won 130-122.

It was the highest score James had made in a game since scoring 61 in March 2014 when his Miami Heat took on the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards were never really in the game at the Verizon Center as the Cavs raced to a 74-66 half-time lead. Bradley Beal top scored for the home side with 36.

Ben Simmons got a triple-double as his Philadelphia 76ers beat the Indiana Pacers 121-110 to win their fourth-straight game. Simmons scored 14, got 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the win, while JJ Redick racked up 31 points.

The Atlanta Hawks were condemned to their eighth straight loss at he hands of the Houston Rockets. James Harden top scored for the Rockets with 29 in the 119-104 victory.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich equalled Phil Jackson in sixth on the all-time wins board as his side beat the Charlotte Hornets 108-101.

The Spurs had lost four in a row, but rallied in the fourth quarter to give Popovich his 1,155th career win.

There were wins too for the Detroit Pistons, 105-96 over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Chicago Bulls upset the Orlando Magic 105-83 and the New York Knicks outscored the Phoenix Suns 120-107.

The Dallas Mavericks lost their fifth game on the bounce 99-94 to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Denver Nuggets overcame a fourth-quarter scare to beat the Miami Heat 95-94 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Utah Jazz 109-100.

The Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-94, while the LA Lakers led for nearly all of their game against the Brooklyn Nets, running out 124-112 winners.