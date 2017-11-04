Conor McGregor tries his luck at cruiser-weight

Photos of Conor McGregor on a luxurious yacht has given a whole new meaning to the word cruiserweight.

McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion and former UFC Featherweight Champion, posted a photo of himself cruising on Dublin Bay days after the premiere of Notorious – a fly-on-the-wall movie about the MMA star.

Maybe the 29-year-old is looking to make a splash in another sport?

McGregor switched to boxing earlier this year to fight former world champion Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, going 10 of the 12 scheduled rounds before the American took his record to 50 wins and no defeats with a technical knockout.

Whether the yachting world is ready for a character like McGregor remains to be seen, but he would certainly raise the profile of the sport.