Celtic stars of 2017 break a record that had stood since the First World War

Celtic’s own British record for unbeaten domestic games stood for 100 years until Brendan Rodgers’ side went one better by stretching their run to 63 matches.

Saturday’s 4-0 victory at St Johnstone was a clinical way of achieving the landmark.

The previous record was set by Willie Maley’s side during the First World War, during a time when only league football was played.

Here is how the footballing world reacted to the achievement.

Congratulations to Brendan and the Bhoys, on becoming History Makers, from all in the Academy. ????



Glad we could help???? pic.twitter.com/18bcZ9YH43 — Celtic FC Academy (@CelticFCAcademy) November 4, 2017

Advertising

Amazing achievement from @celticfc today brilliant record to break congratulations to manager staff players and fans ???????? — Adam Virgo (@Adamvirgs19) November 4, 2017

6⃣3⃣ consecutive games unbeaten in domestic competition – #CelticFC set a new British record. ???? pic.twitter.com/Fxv9kvZ1DF — Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) November 4, 2017

.@btsportfootball Brilliant achievement from Celtic and Brendan Rodgers ???????????? — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 4, 2017

Unrivalled. Undefeated. Unbeatable.



Congratulations @celticfc on a record breaking 63 domestic games unbeaten… A Club Like No Other. pic.twitter.com/EsCjPUHr8O — Magners Cider (@MagnersUK) November 4, 2017

???? HISTORY ????



Celtic have broken their own record and gone 63 domestic games unbeaten. The longest run ever by a British top-flight team. pic.twitter.com/AeYhxsXLhB — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 4, 2017