Calf injury rules Leigh Griffiths out of Scotland squad

Leigh Griffiths will miss Scotland’s friendly against Holland with a calf injury.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the striker had suffered a recurrence of a problem which has troubled him in recent months during their midweek Champions League defeat by Bayern Munich.

Griffiths was not listed in Celtic’s 18-man squad for their 4-0 victory over St Johnstone and he will not join up with his international team-mates ahead of Thursday’s friendly at Pittodrie.

Rodgers said: “He won’t play. He had a slight calf injury from our game during the week. He had a scan and it’s not overly serious, but it will probably be a week to 10 days, which is unfortunate.”

Nottingham Forest’s Jason Cummings is the only out-and-out striker in interim manager Malky Mackay’s squad, although Ryan Christie is also listed among the forwards.