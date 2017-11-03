Pep Guardiola won’t say if Manchester City will bid for Alexis Sanchez again

Pep Guardiola will not discuss whether Manchester City will try to sign Alexis Sanchez again – but his opinion of the Arsenal forward has not changed.

City failed in a deadline-day bid to bring the Chile international to the Etihad Stadium but speculation suggesting they may make another attempt, as the 28-year-old’s Gunners contract winds down, persists.

The matter has been thrown back into the spotlight as Sanchez prepares to play against City for the first time since the failed move as Arsenal visit the Premier League leaders on Sunday. Yet while Guardiola says he will look to strengthen his squad again next summer, he will not be drawn on Sanchez in particular.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the City boss said: “The transfer window is closed, so it’s not time to talk about that. You know my opinion on the players I have, (and) Alexis – you know my opininon, but he’s an Arsenal player. It’s not correct to talk about that, especially before we play them.

“He is such an important player for them, for the talent he has. We have to try to control him. Let’s just focus on that.”

Asked whether he would look to bring in another forward, Guardiola said: “I think next season we have to shake the team again a little.

“Not in terms like this season, where it was a lot because the average age was 28 or 29. Now we are a young team. But we’ll buy players, we’ll try to analyse well and buy the right players like we did last season and this season.”

City are in formidable form. They are unbeaten in 16 games this season and have won their last 14 games in a club record run. They have scored 49 goals this term and last lost in April, when the Gunners edged them out with an extra-time Sanchez winner in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Their form has led to speculation they could go through the season unbeaten, a feat last achieved in the Premier League by Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ in the 2003-04 campaign. Guardiola claims his side will not be able to match the accomplishment of Arsene Wenger’s side.

He said: “I would like to say to Arsene that this record belongs to him, we are not going to break it. He has to be calm. It was an exceptional team, being unbeatable in the Premier League is something fantastic. We don’t want to break this record but we want to play good on Sunday and beat them.”