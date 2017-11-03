Menu

NBA star James Harden’s side-eye interview walk off nailed by young fan

UK Sport

Harden gave courtside reporter Matt Bullard a now classic look at the end of an interview two years ago.

Houston Rockets point guard James Harden praised a young fan’s impression of him after he mimicked the NBA star’s famous post-game side-eye interview.

Harden gave courtside reporter Matt Bullard a now classic look at the end of an interview when asked about his rhythm against the Los Angeles Clippers two years ago.

And a young fan replicated the moment while dressed up like 28-year-old Harden, wearing a fake beard and Rockets strip.

Harden himself was impressed, and declared that Austin had “Nailed it”.

Here’s the original so you can see just how good the copycat version is:

The Rockets are next in action against Atlanta Hawks in the Philips Arena on Friday night.

