NBA star James Harden’s side-eye interview walk off nailed by young fan

Houston Rockets point guard James Harden praised a young fan’s impression of him after he mimicked the NBA star’s famous post-game side-eye interview.

Harden gave courtside reporter Matt Bullard a now classic look at the end of an interview when asked about his rhythm against the Los Angeles Clippers two years ago.

Austin doing the James Harden post game epic side eye interview ???? pic.twitter.com/Ty4f0kIByy — Shamika C (@SugaSham) November 1, 2017

And a young fan replicated the moment while dressed up like 28-year-old Harden, wearing a fake beard and Rockets strip.

Harden himself was impressed, and declared that Austin had “Nailed it”.

???????????? I think the best one out. Nailed it young fella???? https://t.co/B3pbYzabAX — James Harden (@JHarden13) November 3, 2017

Here’s the original so you can see just how good the copycat version is:

The Rockets are next in action against Atlanta Hawks in the Philips Arena on Friday night.