George Williams receives late call-up for England’s World Cup clash with Lebanon

Wigan stand-off George Williams will win his sixth cap for England against Lebanon on Saturday after receiving a late call-up.

For the second successive week, England head coach Wayne Bennett has been forced to change his line-up on the eve of a World Cup match. Warrington second rower Ben Currie made his debut against Australia in Melbourne last Friday as a late replacement for St Helens prop Alex Walmsley, who was forced to withdraw from the team due to illness.

England were coy on the latest mishap but full-back Jonny Lomax, who missed England’s warm-up match with a leg injury carried over from the Super League season, was absent from the captain’s run at the Sydney Football Stadium.

And Williams revealed on his Instagram account that had been presented with his Test match jersey by former England international Gareth Ellis on Friday night and would be proud to wear it against Lebanon.

Other than confirming the call-up of Williams, England declined to elaborate on team selection, fuelling speculation that either Gareth Widdop, who played stand-off in the 18-4 defeat by the Kangaroos, or utility back Stefan Ratchford were standing by to take over at full-back.

Meanwhile, England insist they will not underestimate the challenge of Lebanon, who have a sprinkling of NRL talent, led by skipper Robbie Farah and prop Tim Mannah, alongside a host of part-time players and go into their first-ever meeting with England on the back of a maiden World Cup win.

Stand-off Mitchell Moses showed his class with a late individual try to clinch a 29-18 victory over France in Canberra last Sunday, which has put England on alert ahead of their meeting in Sydney – a city with a large Lebanese community.

“They’re an international side with some quality players in there,” assistant coach Denis Betts said after England’s final team run at Allianz Stadium on Friday morning.

“They’ve got a massive following in this part of the world. You saw last week, even though they are ranked bottom of the group, they came out and set about France with an intensity and a passion that we’re going to have to match (on Saturday).

“If anything, this is a bigger game for them. They know they can win so we’ve got to match their enthusiasm and their intensity and our willingness to do the little things.”

Former Bradford prop Tom Burgess, who played alongside Farah with South Sydney this year, was not surprised by the ease with which the Cedars polished off the French.

“They have got some great players across the board and they have got a lot of experience,” Burgess said. “I was surprised Lebanon did not go away with it more.

“I feel their pivots are more experienced. They have got some smart players. I know Robbie well from having a year with him and he is one of the smartest, if not the best.

“Mitch Moses is one of the form half-backs too so we are not taking them lightly by any stretch.”