Europe off the mark as Mendelssohn strikes in Juvenile Turf at Del Mar

Europe got on the board at the Breeders’ Cup when Mendelssohn claimed the Juvenile Turf at Del Mar for Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore.

Drawn one, Moore had the perfect trip throughout, tracking Richard Fahey’s Gimcrack winner Sands Of Mali.

Last seen finishing second to stablemate U S Navy Flag at 50-1 in the Dewhurst, Mendelssohn was much more strongly fancied this time and returned the 9-2 second-favourite.

As Sands Of Mali’s stamina began to ebb away in the straight, Moore kicked on and Mendelssohn ran out a ready winner from Untamed Domain and Voting Control.

Gordon Elliott’s Beckford was last coming out of the back straight before finishing with a rattle and only just missing out on the places.

Masar, James Garfield and Rajasinghe never featured.

O’Brien, winning his 27th top level race of the year, said: “He progressed with every run and his level of progression was so good we were afraid to turn him off.

“He was still a little green and he’d been getting better all the time.

“It was brilliant, he’s stepped up again today so it’s marvellous.

“It’s been a big team effort and we’re just a small part. We’re so grateful to everybody and we’re privileged to be here.”

Moore said: “He shouldn’t have been 50-1 last time, he’s a beautiful horse but he’s just been a bit backward.

“The time before the Dewhurst he knocked himself coming out of the stalls, he’s a very talented horse.

“Everything went our way today. He’s been a bit slow mentally but he was professional today but even when he hit the front he wasn’t sure what to do.

“I’ve always thought he was a good horse, especially since the Dewhurst, and although he was stargazing in front, I always felt there was something left in the tank.”

Mendelssohn crosses the line in splendid isolation (Dennis Poroy/AP)

Elliott said of Beckford: “He’s run a very good race to get into the money.”

George Scott said of James Garfield: “It’s such a tight track and we got wiped out early on and were then running into the back of horses but that’s the name of the game.

William Buick said of Masar: “I was an unlucky loser, he pecked and the stirrup slipped, he finished very strongly. I’ve never known that happen in my career. I think he would have won.”