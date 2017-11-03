Dylan Hartley challenges England to become self-reliant in time for World Cup

Dylan Hartley insists Eddie Jones’ pledge to introduce “chaos in the house” has already begun as England’s players seek to become completely self-reliant in time for the World Cup.

Jones revealed his intention to drive his squad out of their comfort zone over the next two years to ensure they are prepared for all eventualities when their Japan 2019 campaign opens against Tonga in Sapporo.

England were exposed by Italy’s controversial no-ruck tactics during this year’s RBS 6 Nations and Jones knows that any such difficulty in adjusting if an equally confusing scenario arises could lead to ruin at the global showpiece.

It's all kicking off in the England camp ???? pic.twitter.com/UtpNYdle3a — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 2, 2017

Instead of looking to be rescued by directives from Jones and his lieutenants sat in the stands, Hartley insists the players must learn to become the masters of their own destiny and have been practising for different eventualities during their pre-autumn training camp in Portugal.

“That Italy game was a massive learning tool for us,” the England captain said. “Before that match we talked about adapting as a team on the field, but the obvious thing to adapt is the attack, so what areas of the field to play in…..it’s easy to analyse that sort of thing.

“But when something is presented that you haven’t really thought about… that was a completely new picture so it made us think a bit more laterally about what can be presented on match day. We sometimes do things like practise lineouts without a hooker. What happens if we lose a player to the bin, if we lose a lock? We have to find new combinations at line-out time.

“We have to be more self-reliant with players leading things and I already see that happening now. You’ve got a team looking after itself so if something does happen, players are working it out for themselves rather than looking to the coaches’ box for help.”

England open their autumn series against Argetina on November 11 knowing the countdown to Japan 2019 has truly begun following the confirmation of the fixture schedules and host cities on Thursday. To illustrate the proximity of the tournament, Jones laid out rugby balls on the training ground pitch.

“We pictured it by putting out 12 balls – 12 is how many games we’ve got this season. A visual thing is good sometimes. It’s 12 match weeks until we’re a year out, which is not that long,” Hartley said. “Those 12 weeks are going to go pretty quick, so we need to make sure we give it our all and make the most of them.

“We can’t miss an opportunity, we want to have a good year, but we take our eyes off the first ball – Argentina in two weeks – then it’s all void. So while we’re aware of the bigger picture, we’re focused on this Argentina game which we’ve been preparing for since August.”