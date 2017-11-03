Menu

Caroline Wozniacki announces her engagement to “soulmate” David Lee

The tennis star shared a picture of her huge diamond engagement ring

Caroline Wozniacki has announced her engagement to her NBA “soulmate” David Lee.

The tennis star, who is currently ranked third in the world, announced the news with a picture of her huge diamond engagement ring on Twitter on Friday.

The happy news comes after the Dane won her 27th and biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals on Sunday.

Wozniacki was previously engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy but they did not make it down the aisle.

Lee is a former forward for the San Antonio Spurs and has also played for Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks and is currently a free agent.

Lee, 34, shared a photo with his fiancee on Instagram, which simply said: “She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate.”

