Caroline Wozniacki announces her engagement to “soulmate” David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki has announced her engagement to her NBA “soulmate” David Lee.

The tennis star, who is currently ranked third in the world, announced the news with a picture of her huge diamond engagement ring on Twitter on Friday.

Happiest day of my life yesterday saying yes to my soulmate❤️???? @Dlee042 pic.twitter.com/TwDPJjoabA — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) November 3, 2017

The happy news comes after the Dane won her 27th and biggest title of her career at the WTA Finals on Sunday.

Wozniacki was previously engaged to golfer Rory McIlroy but they did not make it down the aisle.

Lee is a former forward for the San Antonio Spurs and has also played for Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks and is currently a free agent.

A post shared by David Lee (@dlee042) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Lee, 34, shared a photo with his fiancee on Instagram, which simply said: “She said YES! So thrilled to be engaged to my soulmate.”