Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez gets his dogs in the Christmas spirit

Christmas has come early for Alexis Sanchez – at least where his dogs are concerned.

The Arsenal striker dressed up his beloved pooches in matching festive jumpers even though the big day is still more than seven weeks away.

Sanchez’s pets – named Atom and Humber – sported Arsenal’s Christmas dog jumpers, which the club is selling in aid of Save the Children.

The jumpers, which show Father Christmas giving a thumbs up and wearing an Arsenal badge, are on sale for £15.00 with 20% going to the charity.

Sanchez’s future at the north London club still remains in some doubt, with the forward’s contract running out at the end of this season.

Arsenal fans will be hoping his dog’s festive attire will encourage the 28-year-old to ‘Stay’.