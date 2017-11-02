Advertising
The rise and rise of Dele Alli since his MK Dons debut five years ago
On the eve of the five-year anniversary of his League One bow, he scored twice as Tottenham defeated Real Madrid.
England midfielder Dele Alli made his debut for MK Dons against Cambridge on November 2, 2012.
On the eve of the five-year anniversary of his League One bow, he scored twice as Tottenham defeated European champions Real Madrid 3-1 at Wembley.
Here, Press Association Sport outlines the 21-year-old’s progress.
