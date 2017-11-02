Simmons dunks his way to 76ers’ third-straight victory in win over Hawks

Free-scoring Philadelphia star Ben Simmons showed no sign of slowing down as he and the 76ers delivered a 119-109 defeat upon the Atlanta Hawks.

The 21-year-old Australian-American continued his incredible start to the season with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Number one in the 2016 draft, the forward is one of only two players in NBA history to clock up 100 points, 50 rebounds and 40 assists in his first six games.

Ben Simmons (19 PTS, 13 REBS, & 9 ASTS) & Joel Embiid (21 PTS, 12 REBS) put on strong performances in the @sixers win! #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/CwoApN8wGl — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2017

Team-mate Joel Embiid contributed 21 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday as Philadelphia celebrated their third-straight win, while Dennis Schroder scored 25 for Atlanta.

Jamal Murray led the Denver Nuggets in a 129-111 rout of the Toronto Raptors with a third-inning surge that ended as the Colorado team’s biggest of the season.

The point guard scored 16 of Denver’s 43 points in the quarter and went on to tot-up a total of 24, while Paul Millsap added 20 points.

Scoring 16 of his 24 PTS in the 3rd quarter, Jamal Murray fuels the @nuggets to the 129-111 victory over the @Raptors! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/X5SztCKSP8 — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2017

Murray put in a brilliant performance despite dramatically crashing into the court-side seats during the first quarter, prompting medics to check him over.

It was a painful night for the LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, who suffered their fourth-straight loss – a 124-107 defeat to the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, perhaps buoyed up by the Houston Astros’ first ever World Series win, fellow Houston team the Rockets beat the New York Knicks 119-97.

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-121, while the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 122-116.

Miami Heat won their meeting with the Chicago Bulls 97-91 and Orlando Magic beat Memphis Grizzlies 101-99.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Pelicans 104-98 in New Orleans, the Utah Jazz defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 112-103 and – in Los Angeles – the Clippers beat the Dalas Mavericks 119-98.