Ryan Jack free for Rangers clash with Partick Thistle after red card rescinded

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has had another red card rescinded.

A Scottish Football Association fast-track hearing has overturned Jack’s dismissal for his clash with Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot.

Jack was shown a straight red card after appearing to push, knee then move his head towards the former Ibrox player during a 1-1 Ladbrokes Premiership draw last week.

He had been shown a yellow card by referee Alan Muir seconds earlier but the fourth official intervened and Jack was sent off for violent conduct seconds before his team missed a penalty and conceded a stoppage-time equaliser.

The offence has been downgraded to a yellow card for unsporting behaviour, meaning Jack is free to face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

The former Aberdeen player has been sent off three times this season but two red cards have now been overturned on appeal.

Meanwhile, Jack has admitted he was surprised with his Scotland call-up.

The uncapped Jack was included in caretaker manager Malky Mackay’s 24-man pool for next Thursday’s Pittodrie friendly against Holland.

Advertising

Jack was last called up more than four years ago for a qualifier against Croatia and is determined to make the most of his unexpected opportunity.

The 25-year-old told the official Rangers podcast: “I’m obviously delighted. It’s always an honour and a pleasure to be called up to play for your country. I’m really excited to meet up with the boys and train and be a part of it.

“I had a call-up a few years ago and it gives you a taste for being amongst it. It’s always a good feeling.

“For it to come now, maybe I wasn’t expecting it, but it’s a great feeling. I’m excited and can’t wait to get going.

“It will be the same for everyone, you want to do as well as you can when we go away with our country. I’m no different, I want to stake a claim and I will work hard to try to do that.”