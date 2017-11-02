Marland Yarde in contention for autumn series – England coach Eddie Jones

Eddie Jones refuses to rule out an England recall for Marland Yarde but suspects the indisciplined Sale wing is not emotionally ready to be involved in the looming autumn series.

Yarde was last week told to find another club by Harlequins after three missed training sessions proved to be the final straw for director of rugby John Kingston, who acted knowing the dressing room had also lost faith in him, and he subsequently joined the Sharks.

England are facing an injury crisis on the wing with Jonny May, Elliot Daly and Jack Nowell in the treatment room for the autumn opener against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday week.

Yarde would be in contention to supplement Anthony Watson, Denny Solomona and Semesa Rokoduguni at the squad’s training camp in Portugal, but Jones doubts he is in the right frame of mind to be involved.

“Marland is in contention but we have to assess whether emotionally he’ll be right to compete for an England spot,” Jones said. “He’s left the club that he loved to join another club, is he in the right condition to compete for a spot?”

Sale Sharks are delighted to announce the signing of Marland Yarde! ????????https://t.co/Noqh6kBdTf pic.twitter.com/IKEXGIHwXP — Sale Sharks (@SaleSharksRugby) November 1, 2017

He added: “It’s like having a relationship break up, sometimes it takes time for people to get over it and I’m not sure where he’s at. I’ve spoken to him a number of times. I always knew what was going on in confidence.

“We didn’t not select him in this squad because of behaviour, it was because Denny scored more tries than him. He came to Argentina with us during the summer and was absolutely first class. He came to the Oxford camp and was first class.

“That’s an issue with his club and is not something that we’ve delved into to a great extent.”